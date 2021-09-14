CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Portuguese-American student shows creativity, innovation through global Breakthrough Junior Challenge video contest

Herald News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBROUSSARD — Sixteen-year-old Anil Cacodcar sits in an eerily lit home office and makes a bold claim — "Zombies actually do exist." It's the main thesis of a 3-minute video he created to explain prion protein diseases in a creative and engaging way. The video includes footage of Anil as well as animated graphics to break down the complex life science topic, all edited together on his home computer last spring.

www.heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Louisiana 16-year-old is a finalist in global video contest

BROUSSARD, La. (AP) — Sixteen-year-old Anil Cacodcar sits in an eerily lit home office and makes a bold claim — “Zombies actually do exist.”. It’s the main thesis of a 3-minute video he created to explain prion protein diseases in a creative and engaging way. The video includes footage of Anil as well as animated graphics to break down the complex life science topic, all edited together on his home computer last spring.
LOUISIANA STATE
virginia.edu

How Two Students Inspire Native American Youth Through Science

Five years ago, University of Virginia class of 2020 graduate Megan Eisenfelder spent the summer on the Lake Traverse Reservation in South Dakota to study the effects of bison grazing on native tallgrass prairies. As she conducted her research, community members asked to tag along, fascinated by the land and scientific work.
EDUCATION
utk.edu

Professor Teaches American History through Popular Video Game

When the COVID-19 pandemic shut individuals indoors, Associate Professor of History Tore Olsson of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, took a colleague’s recommendation to play Red Dead Redemption 2. A former avid gamer, Olsson hadn’t touched a console since his high school days, but being cooped up indoors, he gave the game a chance. Within a few hours of play, Olsson began noticing frequent allusions to major historical dilemmas that usually go untouched in video games.
VIDEO GAMES
martechseries.com

Simplilearn And The Knowledge Innovation Center, Through Its Partnership With The University of Arizona Global Campus, Launch Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing

Simplilearn, the world’s number one online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, in collaboration with the Knowledge Innovation Center through its partnership with the University of Arizona Global Campus Forbes School of Business and Technology (UAGC), launched its Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing. The Knowledge Innovation Center, in collaboration with Simplilearn, provides learners the unique combined advantage of academic excellence from the University of Arizona Global Campus and Simplilearn’s award-winning curriculum to help learners master a set of fundamental and highly critical digital marketing skills. With over 100 hours of learning, requiring 4 to 5 hours weekly from the learners, the program is best suited for students or professionals looking to jump-start a career in digital marketing, especially in roles such as Digital Marketing Manager, SEO/PPC/Social-Media Manager, Content Marketing Manager, and Growth Hacker.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Valley Breeze

High school junior urges students to embrace diversity with creative crayon project

BLACKSTONE – Melissa Reggio, 16, a Millville, Mass., resident and junior at Mount Saint Charles Academy, recently collected and donated more than 500 boxes of Crayola “Colors of the World” crayons to students in the Blackstone-Millville Regional School District in an effort to promote diversity and encourage students to be themselves as they return to class this fall.
MILLVILLE, MA
okstate.edu

Innovative after-school program captures Native American students’ interest in STEM

Media Contact: Harrison Hill | Research Communications Specialist | 405-744-5827 | harrison.c.hill@okstate.edu. Hallmarks of the future such as virtual reality, augmented reality and 3D printing are set to help connect Native American students with their cultural past through an innovative $1.5 million grant from the National Science Foundation. Students from...
STILLWATER, OK
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

Experiencing nature through a creative lens

Join basketball player Kevin Love and Nat Geo photographer Kris Graves on an inspiring photographic journey through the wild spaces of Portland, Oregon. For as long as NBA all-star Kevin Love can remember, basketball, photography, and mental health challenges have been constants in his life. Love, whose personal struggles with anxiety and depression inspired him to promote mental health awareness among athletes, says that taking photos, particularly in natural settings, is a creative, therapeutic outlet that helps him stay focused on the present.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Creativity#Mathematics#Creative Thinking#Portuguese American#Adobe After Effects And#Lego#Initiative#Advanced Placement#Honor Council
golfcourseindustry.com

Global challenges, local demands

A surge in COVID-related infections, broad and deep labor shortages, and volatile market and supply chain conditions. As every golf course superintendent knows, the challenges facing the U.S. population at large also reach deep into their own ranks. And as superintendents are also sometimes painfully aware, no one is cutting...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Associated Press

Ampcontrol and Tritium Shortlisted in Global “Charge On Innovation Challenge” to Decarbonise Mining Operations

BRISBANE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021-- Ampcontrol, in partnership with Tritium, has been announced as one of just 21 companies across the globe to be shortlisted for the “Charge On Innovation Challenge.” Competing against international vendors such as Hitachi Group, Shell Consortium, Siemens, and Mitsui & Co., Ampcontrol and Tritium are honoured to be announced as one of the shortlisted innovators to further research and develop innovative electrical mining solutions.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

The Subsequent Decade To See Innovative Breakthroughs In Osteoporosis Drugs Market From 2022

The Osteoporosis Drugs Market is destined to reach US$14,786.7 Million at a CAGR of 4% between 2022. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Instagram
cuereport.com

Global Computer Vision Development Market Size, Share, Trends, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges 2021 By 2026

The business intelligence report of Computer Vision Development market enumerates all the significant factors like growth determinants, challenges, and opportunities that govern the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast timeline. According to the study, the Computer Vision Development market size is slated to register a CAGR of XX...
MARKETS
Brit + Co

A Fall Equinox Ritual: Welcoming Creativity Through Balance

The Fall Equinox is a special time for creative and intuitive types. This year, the Equinox falls on Wednesday, September 22, so if you're interested in taking advantage of the unique energies of this time period, that's the day to bookmark. The equinoxes mark the dates when both day and...
LIFESTYLE
Herald News

DATMA extends Zimoun's sound-Installation at CVPA Star Store Swain Gallery

NEW BEDFORD — Due to popular demand, Massachusetts Design Art and Technology Institute (DATMA) has extended the majestic sculpture named "280 prepared dc-motors, cotton balls, cardboard boxes 13" x 13" x 13", 2011/2021," by Swiss sound-installation artist Zimoun through Oct. 10. As part of DATMA's WATER 2021 season, this intricate sound sculpture will remain on view to the public for free at the UMass Dartmouth College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) Star Store Swain Gallery in New Bedford.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ednc.org

Perspective | North Carolina students engage in purpose-driven inquiry to address global challenges

This week is Global Goals week — an annual week of action, awareness, and accountability for the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which are aimed at addressing global challenges like poverty and hunger. In North Carolina, two schools have integrated purpose-driven, interdisciplinary, and collaborative inquiry into their classrooms to empower students and teachers as local and global change agents during a particularly uncertain school year.
EDUCATION
thedailytexan.com

UT students stay connected through video game streaming

Last December, Taesung Tao turned on his webcam and began his new hobby as a daily Twitch streamer. Now only 10 months later, he produces content for a fan base of over 139,000 followers, making it his full-time job. Twitch, a popular live streaming platform, stands as the leading outlet...
VIDEO GAMES
duboiscountyfreepress.com

2021 Herbstfest Little and Junior Miss contestants

The 2021 Huntingburg Herbstfest Little and Junior Miss Queen Pageants are set for Friday, September 24, 2021, at League Stadium at the Huntingburg City Park starting at 7:30 p.m. EST. A group of 14 contestants is competing for the title of 2021 Little Miss Herbstfest, who will be crowned by...
HUNTINGBURG, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy