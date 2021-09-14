Portuguese-American student shows creativity, innovation through global Breakthrough Junior Challenge video contest
BROUSSARD — Sixteen-year-old Anil Cacodcar sits in an eerily lit home office and makes a bold claim — "Zombies actually do exist." It's the main thesis of a 3-minute video he created to explain prion protein diseases in a creative and engaging way. The video includes footage of Anil as well as animated graphics to break down the complex life science topic, all edited together on his home computer last spring.www.heraldnews.com
