Volunteers are needed Saturday to help with several local litter pickup events, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Park Clean-Up Day will be held at Lake Milton, Nelson-Kennedy and West Branch state parks 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers have a chance to give back to their favorite parks by helping to keep them litter-free. Garbage bags will be provided by ODNR and can be picked up at the following locations:

LAKE MILTON, OH ・ 11 DAYS AGO