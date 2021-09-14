Bills vendors cited for mask violations as most fans go maskless

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office has sent guidance to law enforcement across the county that they will not prosecute violations of the Wolf Administration’s mask mandate for school entities. They reiterated that the goal should be to gain compliance through engagement and education regarding the need to ensure public safety. Law enforcement can file charges if there are situations that escalate to the point where there are violations of the Crimes Code, specifically any harassing, threatening, or other violent behavior. Several other PA counties including York, Lebanon, Clearfield, and Blair, also announced that they will not prosecute violations of the mask mandate.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 DAYS AGO