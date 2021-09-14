CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills vendors cited for mask violations as most fans go maskless

NEWS10 ABC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Department of Health sanitarians handed down citations to eight food facilities for lack of mask compliance during Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game at Highmark Stadium. One of the vendors was cited again on a second inspection. On Friday, Erie County Executive Mark Polancarz said...

www.news10.com

wdac.com

Some PA Counties Will Not Prosecute Mask Mandate Violations

LANCASTER – The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office has sent guidance to law enforcement across the county that they will not prosecute violations of the Wolf Administration’s mask mandate for school entities. They reiterated that the goal should be to gain compliance through engagement and education regarding the need to ensure public safety. Law enforcement can file charges if there are situations that escalate to the point where there are violations of the Crimes Code, specifically any harassing, threatening, or other violent behavior. Several other PA counties including York, Lebanon, Clearfield, and Blair, also announced that they will not prosecute violations of the mask mandate.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Clearfield Progress

Sayers: D.A.'s office will not prosecute for mask violations

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers offered clarification today on the Order “Directing Face Coverings in School Entities” put in place by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Over the past few days, the District Attorney’s office has received numerous phone calls,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WKRN

Increased penalties for mask mandate violations

Vanderbilt Medical Center is Over Capacity as Covid Surges. Fusion Center works to help protect Tennesseans from terror attacks. Push for increased reporting and accountability with COVID cases in classrooms. New federal vaccine mandates. Bridge may have contributed to Waverly flooding. Road rage shooting investigation in Williamson County. Mask mandate...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
NEWS10 ABC

95 new positive cases in Albany’s Sept. 21 COVID report

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy provided the latest report on the county’s progress on vaccinations and controlling the spread of the Coronavirus. As of Monday, September 20, 70.9% of all Albany County residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, and 65.1%...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
CBS Chicago

City Cites 5 Businesses For Violating State’s Indoor Mask Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials cited five businesses over the weekend for violating the state’s indoor mask mandate, and issued a warning to another establishment. The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 39 investigations over the weekend to ensure businesses were complying with the statewide requirement for people to wear masks in indoor public places. Five businesses were issued two citations each for failing to require customers to wear masks indoors, and for failing to post signs about the mask mandate: Le Nocturne, 4810 N. Broadway Sluggers, 3540 N. Clark St. HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St. Leroy Davenport, 4134 W. 16th St. Rising Stars Youth Club/ Beverly Griffin, 5303 W. Chicago Av. The businesses face fines of $100 to $500 per violation. In addition, the city issued a “notice to correct” to Maya Superstore, at 6852 S. Ashland Av., for violating the mask mandate. City officials encourage people to call 311 to report businesses that are violating the mask mandate.
CHICAGO, IL
NEWS10 ABC

1 week till New York health care worker vaccination deadline

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR) — The deadline for all healthcare workers across New York State to get the COVID-19 vaccine is now only one week away. If employees choose not to get vaccinated by Monday, September 27, they’ll lose their jobs. Out of the 786 health care workers at Guthrie Medical...
CORTLAND, NY
meigsindypress.com

Columbia Gas of Ohio Cited for Pipeline Safety Violation

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today ordered Columbia Gas of Ohio to pay $250,000 for violations of natural gas pipeline safety regulations related to a November 2020 house fire in South Point, Ohio. Today’s order accepted a settlement agreement between PUCO staff and Columbia Gas...
OHIO STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Chemung County Murder-Torture case: Timeline of known events

(WETM) – Officials in Chemung County continue to release new information in a disturbing torture-murder case that has left one man dead and three suspects in custody. The timeline of events continues to develop publicly with holes still left to be filled by officials in and out of the courtroom.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY State announces plan to help end bus driver shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–School districts around the Capital Region are in desperate need of bus drivers. For those looking to enter the industry, there are many regulatory hurdles. “If you’re looking for a job in this current market, with inflation the way that it’s been going with costs rising across the...
TRAFFIC
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks #VaxToSchool

Memo from Hochul's Office calls for greater transparency. How do New York parents feel about the 2021-2022 school year?. 19 schools in New York recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. Districts getting creative when it comes to finding school bus drivers. Police search for 2 men charged in...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Memo from Hochul's Office calls for greater transparency

Memo from Hochul's Office calls for greater transparency. How do New York parents feel about the 2021-2022 school year?. 19 schools in New York recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2021. Districts getting creative when it comes to finding school bus drivers. Police search for 2 men charged in...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Gabby Petito autopsy: Coroner to examine remains found in Wyoming

NORTH PORT, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday after human remains were found during the search for Gabby Petito in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday. The autopsy could result in the identification of the remains and probable cause of death. The Teton County coroner in Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
NEWS10 ABC

Free car seat checks in Albany on September 25

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Free child car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available in the Capital Region on Saturday in recognition of Child Passenger Safety Week. Trained technicians will be available on September 25, helping all parents and caregivers understand how to choose an appropriate...
ALBANY, NY
WTAJ

Clearfield County DA will not prosecute for mask violations in schools

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers offered clarification on Wednesday on the Order “Directing Face Coverings in School Entities” put in place by Governor Tom Wolf and the Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Sayers said his office will not criminally prosecute anyone for masking violations in schools across the county.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

