Bills vendors cited for mask violations as most fans go maskless

CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials cited five businesses over the weekend for violating the state’s indoor mask mandate, and issued a warning to another establishment.
The Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection conducted 39 investigations over the weekend to ensure businesses were complying with the statewide requirement for people to wear masks in indoor public places.
Five businesses were issued two citations each for failing to require customers to wear masks indoors, and for failing to post signs about the mask mandate:
Le Nocturne, 4810 N. Broadway
Sluggers, 3540 N. Clark St.
HVAC Pub, 3530 N. Clark St.
Leroy Davenport, 4134 W. 16th St.
Rising Stars Youth Club/ Beverly Griffin, 5303 W. Chicago Av.
The businesses face fines of $100 to $500 per violation.
In addition, the city issued a “notice to correct” to Maya Superstore, at 6852 S. Ashland Av., for violating the mask mandate.
City officials encourage people to call 311 to report businesses that are violating the mask mandate.
