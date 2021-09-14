FCS Podcast: Is Jacksonville State Back? + JMU Is Loaded + Packed Playoff Picture
Welcome to the FCS Football Talk podcast. On this episode, Sam discusses Jacksonville State beating Florida State, how good James Madison is looking, Duquesne getting another FCS over FBS win, Missouri State’s big win over Central Arkansas, and how Monmouth has looked in the first two weeks. He also talks about how wide-open the playoff picture looks this season. And lastly, what big games are coming up in Week 3?herosports.com
