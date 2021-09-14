CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the Raiders Said After Overtime Victory vs. Ravens

baltimoreravens.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I'd just like to say I'm really proud of our players and coaches. Even at the end there, it wasn't always pretty. Usually when you play Baltimore there's some ugly snaps because of their style of play. They're very aggressive and take a lot of chances. I really want to thank our fans. What a difference they made tonight."

www.baltimoreravens.com

baltimoreravens.com

Blitz Or Not Blitz? How Do Ravens Slow Down the Chiefs' Offense?

The Ravens have a game plan for trying to slow down the Kansas City Chiefs, but don't expect Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale to give up details. It's hard enough to contain Patrick Mahomes without providing him clues. Whether the Ravens will use less blitzing or more blitzing, more zone coverage or less zone coverage, Martindale isn't saying.
NFL
thedraftnetwork.com

Ravens Vs Raiders MNF Betting Trends

(Line: Raiders +4, O/U: 50) Relevant to this matchup, the Ravens have been consistently profitable for the betting community over the last three seasons. Charting against-the-spread (ATS) results since 2018, Baltimore has earned high ATS marks with its overall record (28-18-2, +$820 on a series of $110 straight bets), playing on the road (16-6-2, +$940), serving as the betting favorite (19-7-2, +$1130), and when facing an AFC opponent (23-12-1, +$980). For the same three-year period, the Ravens are 2-1 ATS when playing on Monday Night Football (+$90). One notable downside: Baltimore had a 0-1 ATS record last year (-$110) when favored by four or more points. The 2020 Ravens were an offensive juggernaut on two fronts, ranking first in team rushing (191.9 yards per game) and sixth in scoring offense (29.3 points per contest). The Baltimore defense was similarly stellar last season, posting top-10 finishes with scoring defense (second overall), passing yards allowed (sixth), total defense (seventh), and rushing yards allowed (ninth).
NFL
Derek Carr
silverandblackpride.com

Raiders vs. Ravens: 5 things to know

The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2021 regular season at Allegiant Stadium against the strong Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. It’s a stern test for the new-look Raiders even though the Ravens are dealing with major injuries. .Let’s look at five keys to victory for Las Vegas in the...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Friday Transcripts: Week 2 vs. Kansas City

Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to meet with you guys. I appreciate you being here. What questions do you have?" You've had a long relationship with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. When you watch tape, are there still elements that he still carries on from the time that even you were watching it with him? (Jamison Hensley) "I'd say pretty much everything. He's always looking for a new play, and he was always like that. Obviously, he has guys who have been with him forever; [defensive coordinator] Steve [Spagnuolo] on defense, he has [assistant head coach/special teams coordinator] Dave [Toub] on special teams [and] he has [offensive coordinator] Eric [Bieniemy] on offense. Those guys know him, they know each other, and they're well-coordinated."
NFL
chatsports.com

Raiders vs Ravens: Five questions with Baltimore Beatdown

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Baltimore Ravens for the season opener on Monday Night Football. To preview the matchup, Kyle Barber of Baltimore Beatdown was kind enough to answer five questions I have going into the game. 1) We’ll start with a nice, easy softball question,...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Pundits Picks: Ravens vs. Raiders

Ravens 31, Raiders 20 “[The Ravens will] move the ball against a lower-tier defense and rely on their still-deep secondary to keep [Derek] Carr and [Darren] Waller in check.This won’t be a laugher like their last two openers, but it won’t be a nail-biter either.”. USA TODAY. PUNDIT PROJECTED WINNER...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#Kenyan#Espn
baltimorebeatdown.com

Ravens vs. Raiders, Week 1: Open Thread

Matchup of the 2021 season features the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders hope to open their bright and shiny new stadium with a win, but the Ravens are far from a pleasant matchup to begin the season. Over the past three seasons, the Baltimore Ravens have outscored their foes 144-19 in Week 1 openers.The first.
NFL
The Independent

Las Vegas Raiders edge out Baltimore Ravens in overtime thriller

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr sealed a thrilling overtime win for the Las Vegas Raiders as they overcame the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the NFL on Monday night. In the Raiders’ first game in front of spectators in Las Vegas due to past pandemic restrictions, Carr hit Zay Jones with his second TD pass of the night to cap off the comeback victory.
NFL
Las Cruces Sun-News

Raiders christen new Las Vegas stadium with wild overtime win against Ravens

LAS VEGAS — Here’s to some show-stopping drama. Just when it appeared the Baltimore Ravens were knocked out for the count in overtime on Monday night, a miracle happened in the form of a Derek Carr interception. Then came another miracle with a Lamar Jackson fumble. It set the stage...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders vs. Ravens Instant Reaction

Las Vegas, Nevada--The Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens competed in the first NFL regular-season game, with fans in attendance in the history of this Allegiant Stadium tonight. This game wasn't pretty by either team. It looked like the first game of the year for both teams, which it...
NFL
chatsports.com

Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Raiders

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season will come to an end with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens lead the all-time series between these two teams, 8-3, including the last two meetings. Most recently, they played in 2018 back in Oakland, with the Ravens winning 30-17. However, Baltimore’s run game is more than a little questionable at the moment as they’ve had to bring in three new guys — albeit veterans — due to a string of bad luck and season-ending injuries throughout the RB room.
NFL
Sporting News

Raiders vs. Ravens: Five wildest moments from Las Vegas' bizarre overtime win

The Ravens and Raiders played a pulsating "Monday Night Football" game in Las Vegas to cap Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, with the Raiders winning 33-27 in overtime. That's the short way of describing one of the wildest finishes to an NFL game in recent memory: There was an entire game's worth of twists and turns in just the final six-plus minutes of OT game action. Take the winning coach's word for it:
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Raiders' Gerald McCoy Out for Season After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. McCoy was carted off the field with the knee injury during the game and was quickly ruled out, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.
NFL

