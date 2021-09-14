What the Raiders Said After Overtime Victory vs. Ravens

Opening statement: "OK, [it's] good to meet with you guys. I appreciate you being here. What questions do you have?" You've had a long relationship with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. When you watch tape, are there still elements that he still carries on from the time that even you were watching it with him? (Jamison Hensley) "I'd say pretty much everything. He's always looking for a new play, and he was always like that. Obviously, he has guys who have been with him forever; [defensive coordinator] Steve [Spagnuolo] on defense, he has [assistant head coach/special teams coordinator] Dave [Toub] on special teams [and] he has [offensive coordinator] Eric [Bieniemy] on offense. Those guys know him, they know each other, and they're well-coordinated."

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO