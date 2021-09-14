Daily coronavirus report for Tulsa, surrounding areas

Coronavirus in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has updated coronavirus statistics for cities around the state.

As of Tuesday, September 14, there are:

585,721 total COVID-19 cases

1,029 new cases

2,114 new cases averaging every 7 days

CDC/NCHS provisional deaths stand at 9,600

There are 371 new cases in Tulsa County. That number includes 103 cases in the ICU.

Region 2, which includes Rogers and Washington Counties, reports 92 new cases with 28 cases in the ICU.

Region 4, which includes Okmulgee and Muskogee Counties, reports 70 new cases with 21 cases in the ICU.

©2021 Cox Media Group