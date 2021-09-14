CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most Overvalued Stocks of 2021

By Adam Levy
Motley Fool
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA stock can become overvalued when the market detaches the price of a security from its underlying fundamentals. In the short run, stocks can stray far away from their intrinsic value, but, in the long run, they will move back closer to the true value of the underlying company. Sometimes...

The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Double Your Money

A specialist in power tools continues its growth streak through acquisitions. An e-commerce platform offers a wide range of unique, handcrafted merchandise. A provider of a plethora of dating apps suits different demographics profiles. Many businesses have suffered a pandemic-induced downturn, but a select few have managed to overcome the...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Invest $500 in Right Now

Nvidia is a leader in artificial intelligence with multiple growth drivers. Square's seller and Cash App ecosystems are expanding rapidly. Trupanion has a competitive edge in the underpenetrated North American pet insurance market. "The trend is your friend." You've probably heard the investing adage before. It's typically used in reference...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Lithium Americas is on the precipice of a mining windfall. Microsoft has become a dominant player in cloud computing. Square has evolved from a point-of-purchase app to a fintech giant. Smart investors try to take out as much risk as they can from their portfolio decisions by finding companies that...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Peloton's management team has revealed its strategy for the long term. ChargePoint, in the high-growth EV sector, is down 50% year to date. If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. If it doesn't, you would only want to have risked a small amount. If you're seeking growth, and have $2,000 of investable cash looking for a home right now, beaten-down names shift the risk/reward more in your favor.
STOCKS
Money Morning

Five Stocks to Buy and One to Unload Today

I can tell my readers are up on their current events, because this week, they sent questions about whether to buy, sell, or hold stocks that were ripped right from the headlines. But of course, you never get the whole stock story from the news, do you? And you certainly...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years

We now live in a world where the word "trillion" is used quite frequently -- and not just when discussing the epic scale of government budgets. A few publicly traded companies have reached trillion-dollar valuations, and many more are worth hundreds of billions. Among these could emerge a new class of companies that join the 13-figure mega-market-cap club.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Agree Realty switched to a monthly payout this year. Gladstone Land has steadily increased its monthly dividend over the years. Pembina Pipeline offers a big yield with longer-term growth potential. Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Looking for Ideas as Stocks Sell Off? Try This Dividend Aristocrat

Realty Income is a highly resilient REIT. It's working toward becoming a top-five global REIT. It showed its strength during last year's pandemic lockdowns. Many investors love dividends, and for good reason. Enough money invested in a high-yielding dividend stock could provide a sizable income, which is why dividend stocks are so popular with retirees. And some of the best dividend stocks are REITs (real estate investment trusts), because companies structured this way are required to pay out 90% of their income as dividends.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Are Rising Today

There's a new bull in this synbio upstart's corner. Days after trading under its new ticker after completing its SPAC merger with Soaring Eagle Acquisition, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) is rising higher today, having climbed 5.8% at 11:12 a.m. EDT. While some investors, recognizing a cheaper price tag, may have hit...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's the Next Stock I'm Going to Buy

2021 started off as the year of the SPAC, as literally hundreds of special-purpose acquisition companies, also known as "blank check" companies, were formed with the hopes of taking exciting private businesses public. And as you might expect, there were some that were successful and others that didn't exactly pan out for investors, as well as hundreds still looking for their targets.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Allvue Systems looks to raise up to $291 million as IPO terms are set

Allvue Systems Holdings Inc. has set terms of its initial public offering, in which the Florida-based technology provider for investment managers looks to raise up to $290.7 million. The company is offering 15.3 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $17 and $19 a share. The company expects to have 50.13 million Class A shares and 35.09 million Class V shares outstanding after the IPO, which could value the company at up to $1.62 billion at the IPO pricing. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ALVU." Goldman Sachs, Barclays and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $20.8 million on revenue of $71.3 million for the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $14.5 million on revenue of $62.5 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has tacked on 4.7%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Warren Buffett and his team have embraced technology after famously resisting tech businesses. Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing giant that remains in growth mode. StoneCo has taken an innovative approach to fintech in Brazil. Few can argue with Warren Buffett's long-term track record. Even after decades in the...
STOCKS
Deadline

Stocks Sink As Selling Hits AMC Entertainment, Showbiz Shares

Stocks retreated sharply Monday in the worst opening in weeks on jitters prompted by a potential crisis in the Chinese real estate sector, fear over Fed policy changes and negotiations over the U.S. debt ceiling in Washington, D.C. There’s also been some recent data raising fears of slower growth in the U.S. and global economy. Stocks fell across the board and the fears created pressure on riskier assets, with AMC Entertainment particularly hard hit — off 5% at the open — and exhibition stocks following. The share price of the nation’s largest theater chain has been inflated by Reddit-fueled buying that’s...
STOCKS

