CLEVELAND, Ohio-- NAACP Cleveland Branch President Danielle Sydnor has announced that she will be stepping down from her role to take a job at a Columbus nonprofit. Sydnor, who was elected as the local branch’s president in 2019, announced she will be stepping down in June 2022 to transition to her new role as CEO for Rise Together Innovation Center in Columbus. The center is part of a plan by Franklin County Commissioners to address longstanding poverty in central Ohio.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO