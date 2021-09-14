CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect in custody following barricade situation at hotel in Philadelphia's Somerton section

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An hours-long standoff involving a man wanted on a narcotics warrant ended peacefully in the Somerton section of Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The suspect surrendered and a weapon was recovered around 3 p.m.

It happened at the Motel 6 in the 11000 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Philadelphia police and federal agents went to serve the warrant around 11:30 a.m. and approached the room where the suspect had been residing. That's when responding officers saw what looked like a handgun and retreated.

The SWAT team and negotiators responded and, after about three and a half hours, it came to a peaceful conclusion.

Police did not release further details about the investigation.

Teri Bowers was inside her room, located near the suspect's room, when police came to her door.

"The cops did come, then they told us to go in and shut the doors. They started checking the doorknobs, then after that you could hear the yelling and them trying to negotiate with them," Bowers said. "Then they came to the doors and was like, 'you have to evacuate' so they put us all into the front part."

Chief Inspector Michael McCarrick said shortly after the situation was declared a barricade they brought in negotiators, and are thankful it ended with no injuries.

"Things went very peacefully. No injuries to anybody, a few people scared. A few people in the motel had to be removed for their safety," said McCarrick.

The suspect has not been identified but was taken to be processed by Philadelphia police.

