In the official trailer for Rebecca Hall’s Passing, Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga depict the lives of two Black women during the height of the Harlem Renaissance in 1920s New York. The film, based on the novel of the same name from Nella Larsen, focuses on Irene (Thompson) and Clare (Negga), two former childhood friends who can pass for white. In the black-and-white trailer, Irene celebrates Black culture with her family during the Harlem Renaissance. Meanwhile, Clare, with her blond hair, embraces passing for another race and marries a white man, played by Alexander Skarsgard, who says he “hates” Black people....

