Big Hyundai Ioniq electric SUV teased with super-futuristic looks

By Sean Szymkowski
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it's electric at the Hyundai brand, expect the Ioniq badge to follow. That goes for what will be the largest electric vehicle in the brand's lineup that we know of so far, and we've just had our first look at it. Last week, Hyundai issued a dark teaser of the electric SUV, only referring to it as the "Ioniq large SUV." The photo doesn't give a whole lot away, but from this angle it looks to be sized like Palisade. That'd make sense since the SUV should wear the Ioniq 7 name. The Ioniq 5 occupies the midsize space, and it's deceptively large outside of photos. While it looks like a small hatchback, it compares to a Ford Mustang Mach-E in dimensions.

