Door County, WI

Students, staff adapting to new Sevastopol School

By Tim Kowols
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMake sure you continue to travel carefully near Sevastopol School over the next several weeks as the district wraps up its construction. Sevastopol School District is still waiting on flooring to arrive for its 1965 building and the north parking lot is still not finished as of Tuesday morning. As a result, staff members have been shuttled in from a nearby church, and parents and buses have been patient while dropping their kids off at school. District Superintendent Kyle Luedtke even with all the changes, things have been running relatively smoothly.

