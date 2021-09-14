Jason Michael Driver Arrested
Osceola County – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit investigated a Cyber Tip reported by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in regard to a suspect possessing child exploitation material. Through the investigation, the suspect’s address was determined to be 6869 Sundrop Drive St. Cloud, Florida. On September 11, 2021, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit contacted the suspect, Jason Driver.www.osceolasheriff.org
