KGWA Local News Tuesday

Enid Police Department detectives arrested two people Friday as part of the investigation of the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. 37 year-old Justin Raye Williams was arrested on 10 complaints of lewd molestation and complaints of forcible oral sodomy, threatening to perform an act of violence and rape by instrumentation He was booked into Garfield County Detention Facility. Police also arrested 32-year-old Falen Rene Payne on a complaint of enabling child sexual abuse. According to police, the 14-year-old girl made disclosures to friends, whose parents then contacted police on Sept. 8 and reported what the girl said. During an interview Friday, Williams reportedly admitted to touching the girl inappropriately eight to 10 times. Williams also admitted during the interview he threatened to kill Payne if she told anyone about the abuse. The investigation is ongoing.