Tomah, WI

High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team wins MVC meet

By Tribune staff
La Crosse Tribune
 7 days ago

SPARTA -- The Tomah High School girls golf team continued its conference dominance with a victory in the latest MVC meet at River Run Golf Course on Monday. The Timberwolves, ranked fifth in Division 1 by state coaches, turned in a team score of 172 to again hold off second-place Onalaska. The Hilltoppers shot a 182 and were followed by third-place Holmen (187), fourth-place Aquinas (213) and fifth-place Sparta (239).

