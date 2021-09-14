High school sports roundup: Tomah girls golf team wins MVC meet
SPARTA -- The Tomah High School girls golf team continued its conference dominance with a victory in the latest MVC meet at River Run Golf Course on Monday. The Timberwolves, ranked fifth in Division 1 by state coaches, turned in a team score of 172 to again hold off second-place Onalaska. The Hilltoppers shot a 182 and were followed by third-place Holmen (187), fourth-place Aquinas (213) and fifth-place Sparta (239).lacrossetribune.com
