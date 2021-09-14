Cyber Re/Insurance MGA, Envelop Risk, Announces $130 Million Series B Financing

Oversubscribed round comes less than nine months after series A raise. Rewind today announced the close of a USD $65 million Series B round of financing led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners to scale its efforts to provide backup and recovery solutions for the most widely used software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools for businesses. Bessemer Venture Partners, FundFire, Inovia Capital, Ridge Ventures, ScaleUp Ventures, and Union Ventures participated in the oversubscribed round. Atlassian Ventures, the investment arm of Atlassian (TEAM; NASDAQ) also made a strategic investment in Rewind as part of the Series B. The latest infusion of capital will help Rewind speed its product development pipeline so it can deliver data protection solutions for more business-critical SaaS applications as the threat of data breaches, user errors, cyberattacks, and ransomware continues to escalate.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO