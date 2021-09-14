CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Cyber Re/Insurance MGA, Envelop Risk, Announces $130 Million Series B Financing

Insurance Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvelop Risk, the UK-based cyber re/insurance managing general agent, announced a Series B investment of $130 million, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The financing will facilitate Envelop Risk’s plans to expand its proprietary machine-learning and data-driven underwriting activity in London and Bermuda, with hopes to fuel growth into new markets globally and beyond cyber re/insurance.

www.insurancejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Insurance Journal

Cyber Insurtech BOXX Raises US$10M From Zurich Insurance and 2 Other Investors

BOXX, the Toronto-based cyber insurer for small businesses, individuals and families, announced it has closed its oversubscribed US$10 million (C$12.7 million) Series A-round in a bid to accelerate growth and expand its footprint internationally. The new investors are Cyber Mentor Fund (CMF), Zurich Insurance Group and SixThirty Ventures. The Series...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Blockdaemon Receives $155 Million in Series B Funding

Blockdaemon, one of the leading independent blockchain infrastructure platforms, recently announced that the company has secured $155 million in funding at a valuation of $1.255 billion. The recent Series B funding round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The latest funding announcement came nearly 3 months after the blockchain...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Sure Raises $100 Million Series C Round to Accelerate Embedded Insurance

Insurtech Sure has closed on a $100 million Series C funding round led by Declaration Partners and Kinnevik, according to a note from the company. WndrCo and existing investors W. R. Berkley and Menlo Ventures also participated in the funding round. Sure said the additional capital will help boost its global expansion, expedite new product launches, and streamline embedded insurance offerings.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Beazley Promotes Turk to Head of Strategy; Everest Hires Chubb’s McBride as Head of Claims; Pen Names Hiscox’s Dixon as Head of Tech

This edition of International People Moves details promotions and appointments at three insurers: Beazley, Everest Insurance and MGA Pen Underwriting. A summary of these new hires follows here. Beazley Promotes Turk as Group Head of Strategy. Beazley, the London-based insurer, has announced that Rachel Turk has been appointed group head...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mga#Cyber Insurance#Insurance Company#General Insurance#Cyber Re Insurance Mga#Softbank Vision Fund 2#Digital
crowdfundinsider.com

Payments Firm Recharge Raises $35 million Series B

Dutch Fintech Recharge has raised $35 million in Series B funding led by new investor SmartFin and existing investors Prime Ventures and Kreos Capital. According to a release, the new investment is one of the largest in a Dutch startup this year. Recharge says that currently, over 3 million people...
BUSINESS
finovate.com

Canadian Fintech Neo Secures $64 Million in Series B Funding

In a round led by Valar Ventures, Neo Financial, a fintech based in Alberta, Calgary and Manitoba, Winnipeg, has raised $50 million ($64 million CAD) in new equity funding. The fresh capital takes the Canadian company’s total funding to $89 million ($114 million CAD), and will help enable the company to add talent and launch new integrated fintech partnerships with retailers.
MARKETS
healthcareittoday.com

eVisit Closes $45 Million in Series B Funding Round Led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management

EVisit, the leading Virtual Care platform for large healthcare providers, today announced that it has closed a $45 million Series B financing round led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs), with participation from Texas Health Resources, Tom Burton and Steve Barlow (Co-founders of Health Catalyst), and existing insiders. eVisit will invest the capital to drive growth by building out its Virtual Care platform and scaling up its sales and marketing efforts.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

GI Partners Announces Recapitalization of Patriot Growth Insurance Services

GI Partners, a private investment firm, announced the recapitalization of Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, a national insurance agency. The move comes in partnership with Patriot Founder and CEO Matt Gardner. Summit Partners, which invested in Patriot in 2019, and Patriot management will maintain significant minority ownership positions in the company.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Insurance Journal

Aston Lark Buys 2 Brokers: Abbey Murphy Insurance and The Health Insurance Co.

Aston Lark, the Goldman Sachs-based insurance broker, announced two acquisitions in one day: Deanspoint Insurance Brokers, which trades in Ireland as Abbey Murphy Insurance, and The Health Insurance Company, based in Bournemouth, England. Financial details of the deals were not disclosed. Established in 1983 and based in Longford and Mullingar,...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: AXA XL’s Harth to Liberty Specialty in Germany; Amwins Global Hires Ed Broking’s Keenan for Construction & Engineering; Marsh’s Tigleanu to Lockton Re Cyber

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Liberty Specialty Markets, Amwins Global Risks and Lockton Re. A summary of these new hires follows here. Liberty Specialty Markets Appoints AXA XL’s Harth as Germany’s Country Manager. Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, announced that Michael...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fivetran to Acquire HVR; Announces $565 Million in Series D Funding

Fivetran, the leading provider of automated data integration, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire HVR, a leading provider of enterprise data replication technology. The acquisition will allow Fivetran to provide breakthrough database replication performance along with enterprise-grade security to address the massive market for modernizing analytics for operational data associated with ERP systems, Oracle databases, and more.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: AXA XL Names Clark as Marine Liabilities Global Practice Leader; Hamilton Hires Ironshore’s Marzec as Head of Management Liability for E&S

AXA XL Names Clark as Marine Liabilities Global Practice Leader. AXA XL’s Global Marine insurance business has appointed Stephen Clark as its Marine Liabilities Global Practice leader. Based in Chicago, Clark assumes this new role in addition to retaining his responsibilities as North America Hull and Liabilities Practice leader. Clark...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Acrisure Re Appoints 4; Amwins Global Risks Hires Beazley’s Hensman, Davies From Lloyd’s; Favre Joins SiriusPoint for Credit, Bond & Political Risk

This edition of International People Moves covers appointments at Acrisure Re, Amwins Global Risks and SiriusPoint. A summary of these new hires follows here. Reinsurance Broker Acrisure Re Augments Corporate Advisory and Solutions Division With 4 Appointments. Acrisure Re, the reinsurance division of fintech leader and top-10 global insurance broker...
BUSINESS
theblockcrypto.com

Crypto services startup Ripio raises $50 million in Series B funding round

Latin America-based crypto services firm Ripio has raised $50 million in a new Series B funding round. Digital Currency Group (DCG) led the funding round, and additional investors include venture capital firm Amplo, Draper Ventures and Boost VC among others. MercadoLibre CEO Marcos Galperin and Globant CEO Martin Migoya also participated as individual investors. The company confirmed the funding round, which was first reported by CoinDesk.
MARKETS
fb101.com

BHI FOOD & BEVERAGE GROUP ANNOUNCES $100 MILLION IN NEW FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

BHI, a full-service commercial bank, announced that its Food & Beverage Group has closed a total of $100 million in new financing transactions. The robust volume of transactions reflects the continued expansion of BHI’s Food & Beverage Group. For Citromax Group and Citromax International Corporation, BHI has provided a $27.5...
REAL ESTATE
thefabricator.com

Paperless Parts announces $30 million Series B funding

Boston-based Paperless Parts, a provider of estimating and quoting software for job shops and contract manufacturers, has announced a $30 million Series B funding round led by OpenView. Paperless Parts’ software platform helps job shops and contract manufacturers of any size manage and streamline operations, improve customer service, and grow...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

People Moves: Beazley Names Sanchez to New Cyber Role; AGCS Promotes Vassallo for Energy & Construction; Dyer and Adams Join Marsh’s UK Marine & Cargo Practice

This edition of International People Moves covers London-based appointments at Beazley, Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and Marsh. A summary of these promotions and new hires follows here. Insurer Beazley Names Sanchez for Newly Created Global Head of Cyber Services. Specialist insurer Beazley has promoted Raf Sanchez as global...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

Rewind Closes USD $65 Million Series B as Demand for Cloud Backup and Recovery Solutions Continues to Grow

Oversubscribed round comes less than nine months after series A raise. Rewind today announced the close of a USD $65 million Series B round of financing led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners to scale its efforts to provide backup and recovery solutions for the most widely used software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools for businesses. Bessemer Venture Partners, FundFire, Inovia Capital, Ridge Ventures, ScaleUp Ventures, and Union Ventures participated in the oversubscribed round. Atlassian Ventures, the investment arm of Atlassian (TEAM; NASDAQ) also made a strategic investment in Rewind as part of the Series B. The latest infusion of capital will help Rewind speed its product development pipeline so it can deliver data protection solutions for more business-critical SaaS applications as the threat of data breaches, user errors, cyberattacks, and ransomware continues to escalate.
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

Jensten Group Completes Acquisition of London-Based Tasker Insurance Group

The Jensten Group has completed its acquisition of London-based Tasker Insurance Group, after receiving regulatory approval. The deal includes Tasker Insurance Brokers, Tasker & Partners and Gresham Underwriting. Financial terms of the transaction, which was first announced in June, were not disclosed. The acquisition brings an additional £50 million ($68...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy