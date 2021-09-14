Cyber Re/Insurance MGA, Envelop Risk, Announces $130 Million Series B Financing
Envelop Risk, the UK-based cyber re/insurance managing general agent, announced a Series B investment of $130 million, led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. The financing will facilitate Envelop Risk’s plans to expand its proprietary machine-learning and data-driven underwriting activity in London and Bermuda, with hopes to fuel growth into new markets globally and beyond cyber re/insurance.www.insurancejournal.com
