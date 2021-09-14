It was orientation week and along with the Animal Houses and Apocalyse

Dog of the Week: Chip (48163442) Chip is a peaceful, loving boy. He's house-trained, walks great on leash, kind-hearted, and definitely a couch potato! This 56-pound boy has lived with other dogs of all sizes, and is looking for a quiet home where he can ease into his new life. Chip came to the shelter when his family passed away, so it's no fault of his own! He loves going on car rides and sitting in the middle seat to watch out the front window. Chip loves playing with soft toys and is so well-behaved that he can be loose in the house. He knows sit, down, and give paw commands; what a smart boy! Chip is a great sidekick; he loves joining you in different activities and will just sit or lay quietly by your side when you’re relaxing. He’s an incredibly sweet and loving dog and such a mellow guy, but it doesn’t mean that he isn’t adventurous. He’s very active and alert, you won't even guess he's 8 years old! You must meet Chip, but be careful, because you'll definitely fall in love!

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO