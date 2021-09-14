What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 TV Show Rankings on September 14
Netflix won't tell us how many people are watching its shows, but it does throw us a bone with the Netflix Top 10 TV Series list, counting down the most-watched series on the service. The Netflix Top 10 TV Series list for Tuesday, Sept. 14 makes only one change, and it's good news for Manifest and bad news for On the Verge. The two shows swapped positions, with Manifest, the sci-fi drama about a plane that returns after going missing and the conspiracies that emerge from the phenomenon, moving up two spots to No. 5, and Julie Delpy's On the Verge, a comedy about 40-year-old women, dropping two spots to No. 7. Lucifer remains in the No. 1 spot (and it's No. 1 on Netflix overall), with Clickbait sitting at No. 2. How long is it taking people to finish Clickbait? Sheesh.www.tvguide.com
