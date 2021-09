Watching the 2021 U.S. Open, it is pretty clear that there are a lot of players who thrive on using the opponent's pace of the ball to hit their best shots. It is also apparent that when a player is able to mix up the speed, it can help draw errors or weaker shots from their opponent. A well-placed slice backhand, a shorter wide serve, or a groundstroke with extra spin and a little less pace can be very effective.

