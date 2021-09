Here’s a great project on making a mini mars rover from maker Mellow Here’s more from the Raspberry Pi Blog:. The first version of Mellow’s mini Mars rover was just a motor on a 3D-printed body, controlled by plugging in wires to the battery. But Mellow was desperate to level up their robot and build something that could be controlled by an Xbox controller. They reached that goal with Zippy 2.0 and can drive the mini Mars rover remotely via Bluetooth. However, the range is quite tight, so slow runners need not apply for the job of pilot.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO