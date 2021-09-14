CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart+ Is Gaining Momentum, Hits 32 Million Members, Deutsche Bank Estimates

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalmart+ has hit an "inflection point" and is growing its membership at a faster clip, according to a new research note from Deutsche Bank. The subscription service has attracted about 32 million U.S. households, it said. The membership program, which includes perks such as free, unlimited grocery deliveries to the...

