Todd Rundgren, who’s about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, doesn’t sound like he hopes to ever see Kanye West joining him there. “I’m one of the few artists not on Kanye’s album,” Rundgren says in a new interview — but it wasn’t for lack of being asked. The rocker says he was invited to participate on “Donda” and even has “three albums’ worth of Kanye stems on my computer,” but finally bowed out after a year of work, with no end and not much valuable input in sight.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO