CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study reveals how ribosomes are assembled in human cells

By Rockefeller University
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll cells need ribosomes to make the proteins necessary for life. These multi-component molecular machines build complex proteins by stitching building blocks together according to instructions encoded in the cell's messenger RNAs. But ribosomes are themselves composed of small and large subunits, each of which is made up of ribosomal proteins and RNA. Before they can manufacture proteins, these subunits must be manufactured themselves.

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Researchers discovered the bones of a "god of death" whale that walked on land

At some point, whales literally walked the Earth. Scientists have believed this for quite some time, but the evidence has been elusive. On Wednesday, though, researchers presented a recent discovery that gives some of the first meaningful insight into how whales transitioned from land to water. The evidence: a 43 million-year-old fossil of a previously unknown whale ancestor with four legs, detailed for the first time in a paper published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

More And More Humans Are Growing an Extra Artery, Showing We're Still Evolving

Picturing how our species might appear in the far future often invites wild speculation over stand-out features such as height, brain size, and skin complexion. Yet subtle shifts in our anatomy today demonstrate how unpredictable evolution can be. Take something as mundane as an extra blood vessel in our arms, which going by current trends could be common place within just a few generations. An artery that temporarily runs down the center of our forearms while we're still in the womb isn't vanishing as often as it used to, according to researchers from Flinders University and the University of Adelaide in Australia. That means there...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

DNA From Modern Human Buried 7,000 Years Ago Shows Previously Unknown Ancient Human Relations

International research team isolates DNA from modern human buried 7,000 years ago on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The international study was accomplished through close collaboration with several researchers and institutions from Indonesia. It was headed by Professor Johannes Krause of the Max Planck Institutes for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and the Science of Human History in Jena, Professor Cosimo Posth of the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen, and Professor Adam Brumm of Griffith University, Australia. The study has been published in the latest edition of Nature.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribosome#The Cell#The Assembly#Rna#Nucleolar
Cosmos

Gonorrhoea doomsday: how will science stop it from evolving further?

The sexually transmitted infection (STI) gonorrhoea has been on the rise, and is the subject of sustained public health concerns. This is all thanks to the superbug Neisseria gonorrhoeae, a strain of the bacterium that’s resistant to antimicrobial drugs. In a new paper in the journal mBio, researchers from Flinders...
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Find Missing Matter of the Universe

You may have already guessed that there’s a lot of matter in the Universe. Each of us is living proof that there’s matter in nature, some more than others. As why this matter exists in the first place is still pretty much a mystery; scientists still learn a lot about chemical elements and their way of acting.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

This Fossilized Skin Sample of an Iconic Dinosaur Has Revealed Jaw-Dropping Details

The outer parts of long-dead creatures don't easily make it into the fossil record. That's why this incredibly well-preserved skin of an iconic carnivorous dinosaur is such a treat – a new analysis reveals a complex coat of scales, studs, thorns, bumps and wrinkles. The remains of this bizarre-looking predator, known as the horned abelisaurid (Carnotaurus sastrei), were first discovered in Patagonia in 1984. At the time, it was the first meat-eating dinosaur ever found with fossilized skin, and the exquisite impressions covered nearly every part of the predator, from neck to tail. At times, the jagged surface almost resembles Australia's thorny devil (Moloch...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

New Study Explains Why Human Languages Share a Lot of The Same Grammar

There are around 7,000 human languages that we know of worldwide, and while they're all unique, they're also more similar than you might have realized – particularly when it comes to the grammar, or the way that sentences can be formed and used. That might be because of certain genetic tendencies, scientists have theorized, or perhaps it's down to the cognitive capacities that all human beings share, like the passage of time that enables us to develop past and future tenses. A new study proposes a different reason behind this shared grammar: the way that we talk about language itself. "We propose that...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

How the impact of chemotherapy on healthy cells affects the development of blood cells

Some types of chemotherapy eliminate cancer cells by damaging their DNA. These drugs can also affect healthy cells, where the damage can generate mutations that persist after the end of the treatment. Researchers at the IRB Barcelona's Biomedical Genomics Laboratory, led by ICREA researcher Dr. Núria López-Bigas, have identified the...
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Large-Scale Study Shows The Moon Exerts a Powerful Influence on How We Sleep

Sleep is one of the most vital things a human does, but millions of us don't do enough of it. Some of the distractions that prevent us from getting enough sleep are obvious. Others are less so, remaining mysterious and debated – even if they've probably been disrupting human shut-eye for thousands of years. In this case, we're talking about the Moon and its cycles, which have long been studied to investigate their potential impact on human sleep, although the results of such analyses have been somewhat inconsistent. In a new study – which the researchers claim is among the largest of its...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Increased NKX6.1 expression and decreased ARX expression in alpha cells accompany reduced beta-cell volume in human subjects

Pancreatic islet cells have plasticity, such as the abilities to dedifferentiate and transdifferentiate. Islet cell conversion to other characteristic cell is largely determined by transcription factors, but significance of expression patterns of these transcription factors in human islet cells remained unclear. Here, we present the NKX6.1-positive ratio of glucagon-positive cells (NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio) and the ARX-negative ratio of glucagon-positive cells (ARX−/GCG+ ratio) in 34 patients who were not administered antidiabetic agents. Both of NKX6.1+/GCG+ ratio and ARX−/GCG+ ratio negatively associated with relative beta cell area. And these ratios did not have significant correlation with other parameters including age, body mass index, hemoglobin A1c, fasting plasma glucose level or relative alpha-cell area. Our data demonstrate that these expression ratios of transcription factors in glucagon-positive cells closely correlate with the reduction of beta-cell volume in human pancreas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell Ribo-seq reveals cell cycle-dependent translational pausing

Single-cell sequencing methods have enabled in-depth analysis of the diversity of cell types and cell states in a wide range of organisms. These tools focus predominantly on sequencing the genomes1, epigenomes2 and transcriptomes3 of single cells. However, despite recent progress in detecting proteins by mass spectrometry with single-cell resolution4, it remains a major challenge to measure translation in individual cells. Here, building on existing protocols5,6,7, we have substantially increased the sensitivity of these assays to enable ribosome profiling in single cells. Integrated with a machine learning approach, this technology achieves single-codon resolution. We validate this method by demonstrating that limitation for a particular amino acid causes ribosome pausing at a subset of the codons encoding the amino acid. Of note, this pausing is only observed in a sub-population of cells correlating to its cell cycle state. We further expand on this phenomenon in non-limiting conditions and detect pronounced GAA pausing during mitosis. Finally, we demonstrate the applicability of this technique to rare primary enteroendocrine cells. This technology provides a first step towards determining the contribution of the translational process to the remarkable diversity between seemingly identical cells.
CANCER
upmc.com

Pitt Researchers Seek to Decipher Regulatory DNA Code of Human Immune Cells

Each type of cell in the human body — such as those in eye, kidney or immune cells — expresses a unique combination of genes. And how those genes are expressed can have major implications for disease, including immune disorders such as Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis and type 1 diabetes.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Surprising Arrangement of DNA in the Cell’s Nucleus Revealed by Novel Imaging Method

If you open a biology textbook and run through the images depicting how DNA is organized in the cell’s nucleus, chances are you’ll start feeling hungry; the chains of DNA would seem like a bowl of ramen: long strings floating in liquid. However, according to two new studies – one experimental[1] and the other theoretical[2] – that are the outcome of the collaboration between the groups of Prof. Talila Volk of the Molecular Genetics Department and Prof. Sam Safran of the Chemical and Biological Physics Department at the Weizmann Institute of Science, this image should be reconsidered. Clarifying it is essential since DNA’s spatial arrangement in the nucleus can affect the expression of genes contained within the DNA molecule, and hence the proteins found in the cell.
CANCER
Phys.org

Stem cell model for early human embryo development

The creation of cellular structures similar to blastocysts has enabled KAUST scientists to build an in vitro model that mimics the earliest moments of human embryogenesis. A blastocyst is the first structure to develop during embryogenesis in mammals. Formed about five days after fertilization and prior to implantation in the womb, blastocysts contain the first three cell lineages of the embryo, which are vital for healthy development and organ formation. Ethical concerns severely constrain the use of human blastocysts to investigate embryo development, which has led to limited understanding of human embryogenesis and its links to developmental defects.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Squirrels have human-like personality traits that influence how they use their space, study says

Scientists have found that squirrels show four different personality traits that influence how they use the space and resources in their environment.While psychologists and behaviour scientists have acknowledged that humans have different personality types — defined as consistent behaviour over time — these traits are not easily ascribed to other animals.The research, published on Friday in the journal Animal Behaviour, documented personality traits for the first time in golden-mantled ground squirrels, which are common across the western US and parts of Canada.According to the scientists, including those from the University of California Davis, ground squirrels showed personality for traits such as...
WILDLIFE
Genetic Engineering News

Shigella Enzyme Blocks Human Cell Death to Establish Infection

Scientists at Genentech and the University of California have refined the sole mouse model of shigellosis to achieve a closer match to the hallmarks of the human disease. The development of this improved animal model is crucial for vaccine development efforts. At present, there is no vaccine against Shigella. Shigella...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy