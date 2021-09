Syracuse, N.Y. -- The 2021-22 Syracuse men’s lacrosse team will make its debut Saturday after an alumni game in the Carrier Dome. The alumni game starts at 1 p.m.; the Orange will hold an intrasquad scrimmage at 3 p.m. The scrimmage will offer fans their first look at Syracuse’s new coaching regime. Gary Gait was hired to replace John Desko, who announced his retirement in June.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO