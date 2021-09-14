Cass County Board of Supervisors approve amendment to the FY2022 budget

(Cass Co.) The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved an amendment to the Cass County FY2022 budget at their meeting this morning. Approval followed a public hearing in which there were no comments.

Cass County Auditor Dale Sunderman explains the reason for the amendment…

In other news, the Supervisors discussed the job description for the Cass County IT position. The description was written by Scott Bennett of NishnaNet who has been temporarily helping the county with IT until a new person is hired. The Supervisors will be getting the job advertisement out to take applications and while they work on the job description they will seek input from all of the Department heads.

Engineer Trent Wolken reported that the bridge projects on Boston Road and Olive Street are progressing and they hope to open both of them early next week. Wolken said they will have another pour this week on the box culvert on Indian Creek Road. And, as far as Victoria Road at the Adair/Cass line, grading contractors have come in to start work and they have a couple more pours left on the box culvert down there. Wolken also put together a presentation for the Supervisors regarding the condition of secondary road facilities and what their needs are.