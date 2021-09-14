CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, WV

Organizers cancel 2021 Taste of Bridge Day

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Sunday, Taste of Bridge Day organizers announced that the event- originally scheduled for Friday, October 15 at Adventures on the Gorge- was being canceled due to COVID-19.

“We are sad to announce that Taste of Bridge Day 2021 has been canceled due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in our area,” the announcement read. “This was a very difficult decision to make, but the health and well-being of our community, volunteers and visitors is more important.”

Although there will be no Taste of Bridge Day event this year, organizers are looking forward to a well-attended event in 2022.

ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

