Athens, WV

Concord University players prepare to take the newly-turfed field after re-dedication

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HvYPj_0bvmuM9z00

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Concord University will celebrate upgrades to the June O. Shott Field prior to Saturday’s first home football game on the newly-turfed artificial surface. Alumni, fans, and friends of Concord are invited to join the celebration.

Beginning at noon, the Advancement Office will host a tailgate serving free food and beverages while they last. Before kick-off at 2 p.m., the voice of the Mountain Lions—Mr. Tom Bone—will recognize the donors who supported the field restoration project. Those in attendance will join President Kendra Boggess on the field for the coin toss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0an8BZ_0bvmuM9z00

Crews removed and replaced the 80,000 square-feet turf early this summer, a project that cost approximately $350,000. Contributions from the Hugh I. Shott Foundation along with additional donations from the late Thomas Wilson and late Charles LaRue, both Concord alumni, funded the re-turfing project.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy