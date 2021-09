The B.C. vaccine card is scheduled to launch next week. You’ve probably heard plenty of rumours and might have a lot of questions. Here are the answers to a few:. Proof of one COVID-19 vaccine dose will be required for many non-essential businesses starting Sept. 13. As of Oct. 24, attendees will have to provide proof of two doses, with the last received at least seven days prior. From Sept. 13–26, the paper record given out after a vaccination appointment will suffice; as of Sept. 27, the official vaccine card will be required. The vaccine card is currently set to expire on Jan. 31, 2022, although health officials have said it could be extended if needed.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 14 DAYS AGO