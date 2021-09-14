CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longmont Magazine September/October 2021

By Longmont Times-Call
Longmont Daily Times-Call
Cover picture for the articleWe all know how beautiful Colorado is in the fall. Hiking and biking in our magnificent wilds will always be a favorite fall activity, but this year we finally have more to look forward to. Fall events are making a comeback. Oktoberfests and horror movies are just a couple of the things you’ll find going on around Longmont this season. See the aspens by train for a change of pace, and take in the western side of our incredible state. Fall is perfect for regrouping and settling into routine before the stress of the holidays, so enjoy it while it lasts!

