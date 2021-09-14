Public may review Owasco Lake watershed management recommendations
A watershed management plan for Owasco Lake that's been years in the making is taking another step this month with a public review of recommendations. A public meeting Sept. 27 will provide an update on the process to incorporate the EPA Nine Key Elements into the Owasco Lake Watershed Management and Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and the public will be able to review and comment on the watershed management recommendations and prioritization.auburnpub.com
Comments / 0