CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Owasco, NY

Public may review Owasco Lake watershed management recommendations

By The Citizen staff
Citizen Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA watershed management plan for Owasco Lake that's been years in the making is taking another step this month with a public review of recommendations. A public meeting Sept. 27 will provide an update on the process to incorporate the EPA Nine Key Elements into the Owasco Lake Watershed Management and Waterfront Revitalization Plan, and the public will be able to review and comment on the watershed management recommendations and prioritization.

auburnpub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
Auburn, NY
Government
City
Cayuga, NY
Cayuga, NY
Government
City
Owasco, NY
NBC News

Texas lawsuits against abortion doctor could hasten new statute's downfall

On Monday, two plaintiffs filed what are believed to be the first lawsuits against a Texas doctor who admitted that he performed an abortion apparently in violation of the state’s new abortion law. San Antonio physician Alan Braid revealed in an opinion piece in The Washington Post that he had performed an abortion on a woman later in her pregnancy than is allowed under the recently minted statute, which bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually at about six weeks’ gestation.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Canada's Trudeau re-elected as Prime Minister but his Liberal Party falls short of parliamentary majority

Toronto — Canadians gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party a victory in Monday's parliamentary elections, but his gamble to win a majority of seats failed. The Liberals were on track to win the most seats of any party. The 49-year-old Trudeau channeled the star power of his father, the Liberal icon and late Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, when he first won election in 2015 and has led his party to the top finish in two elections since.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owasco Lake#Watershed Management#Boces#Covid 19restrictions

Comments / 0

Community Policy