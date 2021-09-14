CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh General Hospital implements no-visitor/limited visitor policy due to COVID-19

By Tyler Barker
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and the increased rate of transmission in Raleigh County, Raleigh General Hospital will be enforcing a no-visitor/limited visitor policy effective immediately for all inpatient units and outpatient areas.

“As always, the safety of our patients, providers and team members continues to be our top priority as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and we will not waver in this commitment,” said Simon Ratliff, CEO of Raleigh General Hospital. “We continue to take all of the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our facilities, and we want to reassure our communities that it is still safe to come to our hospitals and clinics should you or your family need care.”

Some exceptions apply for the no-visitor policy, including:

  • Pediatric patients will be allowed one parent or guardian only.
  • Obstetric patients will be allowed to have one support person with them for their entire hospital visit.
  • End-of-life care limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life and medical necessity as determined by the care team.

Raleigh General Hospital continues to take all the necessary precautions to keep our patients and staff safe by isolating our COVID-19 patients, enforcing a universal masking policy, screening everyone who enters our facilities, implementing the most effective cleaning and disinfecting protocols, and enhancing safety with new personal protective equipment protocols. These protective measures for managing infectious diseases ensure that our facilities are always safe for you and your loved ones when you need care.

“We understand these visitor restrictions may be difficult for many in our community, and we apologize for any inconvenience they may cause. However, we feel these protective measures are necessary for the health and safety of our patients and team. Our team, along with our community partners, are monitoring COVID-19 closely, and we will reassess and adjust the visitor policy as the number of positive cases declines locally and when we feel it’s safe and appropriate to do so,” said Ratliff.

For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit RaleighGeneral.com.

WVa virus cases drop for first time in months; deaths way up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active coronavirus cases in West Virginia have fallen dramatically in recent days, bringing a hope that the latest surge is at or past its peak but prompting warnings that deaths and record hospitalizations will continue to swell before dropping, too, officials said Monday. The number of...
CHARLESTON, WV
COVID-19 cancels Tailgate Halloween for second year in a row

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – COVID-19 has canceled one of Beckley’s favorite Halloween events for the second time. Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation, confirmed on Tuesday that the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia’s Tailgate Halloween event has been canceled. “It was with a heavy heart that we made...
BECKLEY, WV
Congresswoman Miller Announces Over $3.1 Million to Upgrade Southern West Virginia Clean Water Systems

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) today announced two grants from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to upgrade and expand southern West Virginia clean water systems. These projects will extend clean water service to over 200 businesses and 3,400 households. “These grants are two significant steps forward in...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
CVS Health to hire 25,000 across the U.S. during one-day virtual career event

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (LOOTPRESS) — CVS Health today announced that it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24. These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.
BUSINESS
Capito Hosts Academy Day in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – As part of a fall series, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) hosted an Academy Day today in Beckley for West Virginia students interested in learning more about admissions to the U.S. Service Academies and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) scholarships. “It was encouraging to see...
BECKLEY, WV
COVID-19 deaths in WVa this month double that from August

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic this month has already doubled the total from August. There have been 286 reported deaths from COVID-19 in September and at least 3,370 since the start of the pandemic, according to state health data. The September total includes at least 32 virus-related deaths added to the count after being reconciled with official death certificates.
CHARLESTON, WV
