Was Rihanna Hiding This Sheer Afterparty Skirt Under Her Billowing Met Gala Gown?
Rihanna might have been covered up from head-to-toe on the Met Gala red carpet, but whew, was her afterparty look a totally different story! After arriving fashionably late to the annual ball in a billowing Balenciaga gown reminiscent of a chic duvet cover, the billionaire multihyphenate strolled up to her highly anticipated afterparty in a modern-day, flapper-style outfit, also by Balenciaga. She tied up a simple black T-shirt on one side, fashioning it into a crop top, and added a completely sheer jewel-trimmed skirt for that "wow" factor.www.popsugar.com
Comments / 0