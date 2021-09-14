CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Was Rihanna Hiding This Sheer Afterparty Skirt Under Her Billowing Met Gala Gown?

By Victoria Messina
 7 days ago
Rihanna might have been covered up from head-to-toe on the Met Gala red carpet, but whew, was her afterparty look a totally different story! After arriving fashionably late to the annual ball in a billowing Balenciaga gown reminiscent of a chic duvet cover, the billionaire multihyphenate strolled up to her highly anticipated afterparty in a modern-day, flapper-style outfit, also by Balenciaga. She tied up a simple black T-shirt on one side, fashioning it into a crop top, and added a completely sheer jewel-trimmed skirt for that "wow" factor.

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

