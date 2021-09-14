CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quarterly Business Checkup with a Virtual CFO

mckinneyonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are quickly moving through the first quarter of 2021 and this means it is time for quarterly meetings! We are constantly learning and growing as we go through business cycles. As we learn and grow, it’s important that all business owners meet regularly with their virtual CFO, CPA, or other advisor to ensure the business is performing well. In today’s podcast episode, we are talking about what quarterly business checkup meetings should look like in case you have never been a part of one and would like to start!

www.mckinneyonline.com

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal

Business Journal announces its 2021 CFO of The Year honorees

The Business Journal has announced the honorees for the 2021 CFO of the Year awards, our annual recognition of outstanding financial executives in the Twin Cities. The CFO of the Year awards debuted in 2007 to honor outstanding financial leaders at Twin Cities companies large and small. Chief financial officers are a crucial part of a company’s leadership team, but their role in company successes is often overlooked outside their own offices.
MARKETS
thecpadesk.com

2021 CFO/Controllers Conference In-Person and Virtual

PKF Texas is happy to be a Gold sponsor for the 2021 Texas CPA Society (TXCPA) Houston CFO/Controllers Conference, with Entrepreneurial Advisory Services Director, Sam Razmandi, CPA, serving as Event Chair! The conference will be hosted in-person with a virtual livestreaming option. Topics will provide CFOs, controllers, and accounting professionals in industry and public with relevant information and perspectives to lead their financial teams.
HOUSTON, TX
KGLO News

ABI survey finds businesses positive about fourth quarter expansion

DES MOINES — The latest Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) quarterly survey shows a continued positive attitude despite some ongoing challenges. ABI president Mike Ralston says a majority see their businesses continuing to grow. “Seventy percent of them expect to see sales expand in the next quarter. And boy, that’s positive for them and positive for Iowa,” Ralston says. That is down from 79% in the last quarter, which Ralston says is due to a couple of ongoing issues.
DES MOINES, IA
valdostaceo.com

Terri Denison on the SBA's National Small Business Week 2021 Virtual Summit

Georgia District Director of the U.S. Small Business Administration Terri Denison gives full details on the upcoming National Small Business Week 2021 Virtual Summit that is scheduled for September 13th-15th. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
SMALL BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Accelerate Your Business for the Last Quarter of the Year

We’re gearing up quickly to enter the final quarter of the year. This is the time when businesses are putting in high-performance efforts to maximize the yearly numbers to encapsulate the great success of the whole team during the past 12 months. This past year wasn’t as difficult as the one before — but it hasn’t been easy to stay ahead. We all want to finish strong in 2021 and start 2022 off with even better standings.
ECONOMY
omahadailyrecord.com

Omaha Business to Be Featured During SBA Virtual Summit

The U.S. Small Business Administration will present its annual National Small Business Week Summit virtually Monday through Wednesday. This free event will spotlight the resilience of America’s entrepreneurs and the renewal of the small business economy, according to a news release. Richard Messina, owner of Omaha’s Play It Again Sports, is among the entrepreneurs who will be nationally highlighted.
OMAHA, NE
njbmagazine.com

NJEDA to Host Virtual Small Business Resource Workshops

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) will host a series of three virtual small business resource workshops to present information on available resources to support the growth of the state’s small businesses. The workshops will be held during National Small Business Week (NSBW), which runs from Sept. 13 to 17 and will connect business owners with the people and information they need to start or grow their businesses with building their long-term resilience in mind as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Ryder CEO and CFO to Address Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2021-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Sanchez and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer John Diez will present a company update at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Laguna Conference. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005040/en/. About...
BUSINESS
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

UTRGV continues free e-commerce courses to help businesses survive virtually

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic led to many challenges for local businesses which inspired the UTRGV Entrepreneurship and Commercialization Center to continue their free e-commerce courses in order to help local businesses survive. Through the e-commerce courses, the Rio Grande Valley community is able to learn how to run...
SMALL BUSINESS
mckinneyonline.com

Gaining Clarity in Your Business with Traction & EOS, featuring CJ DuBe’

We have referenced Traction®, by Gino Wickman, quite a bit in the past so today we are focusing on this tool and how it can help your business run more smoothly, improve efficiency, and gain traction to achieve your vision! Traction is part of the EOS®, or Entrepreneurial Operating System. To ensure we’ve got all the facts straight, we’ve invited CJ DuBe’, a Certified EOS Implementer, and the Global Community Leader at EOS Worldwide®, on the show to talk to us about leveraging Traction. We cover quite a bit of information in this episode, so please reference the free tools provided or Traction itself for more!
ECONOMY
FingerLakes1

National Small Business Week Virtual Summit drew in 47,000 participants; on-demand videos available for small business owners

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today that this year’s National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit drew more than 47,000 participants for the three-day virtual summit. Attendees heard from celebrity business owners, investors, entrepreneurs, and lead advisors from across the small business community, and connected with fellow small business owners from across the country. The event featured a focus on resilience and recovery, offering 22 educational sessions to help participants leverage SBA services and funding as they work to recover and build back better than ever.
SMALL BUSINESS
cfodive.com

Business failure helped Chime CFO build resilience

One of the most formative experiences Matt Newcomb brings to his role as CFO of Chime, the mobile-banking company that’s grown to $25 billion in valuation in just a few years, is failing as a founder. After leaving BlackRock as an advisor in 2012 and returning to school for his...
BUSINESS
securitymagazine.com

The role of the CFO in enterprise cybersecurity

Cyberattacks on operational technology (OT) are increasing in complexity and severity. The modern cyber criminal is well-organized, well-financed and willing to wait for the right opportunity to strike. The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) plays a crucial part in ensuring that the investment in cybersecurity matches not only the potential risks,...
ECONOMY
WPFO

Mid-year financial checkup

2021 is more than halfway over and that means it’s time to conduct a mid-year financial checkup. In this Financial Matters segment, learn how to get your budget on track.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Laredo Morning Times

TAMIU SBDC celebrates SBA National Small Business Week, offers free, virtual workshops in September

As part of its observance of National Small Business Week during the month of September, Texas A&M International University's Small Business Development Center (TAMIU SBDC) and its national and Texas SBDC partners will present free, virtual workshops that include various training sessions for current and future small business owners. This...
SMALL BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bank of America names insider as CFO

Bank of America Corp. on Friday named insider Alastair Borthwick as chief financial officer, among a number of senior management changes at the megabank. He will take over in the fourth quarter from Paul Donofrio, who will become vice chair and oversee the bank's sustainable finance and chair its sustainable finance committee. Borthwick has been president of global commercial banking for nine years. He previously worked as co-head of global capital markets. Among the other changes, Holly O'Neill will take the job as president of retail banking, after working most recently as chief client care executive and head of...
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

11 Steps to Complete Your Own Financial Checkup

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You go to the doctor for your annual physical to make sure your body’s healthy. But when’s the last time you had a checkup for your financial health?. It’s important to know how well you’re managing your money and where...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Nashville Post

Kepro appoints CFO

Nashville-based government-sponsored insurance contractor Kepro has appointed Benjamin Adams to be chief financial officer. A former director of health care investing at big-name firms, including Barclays Capital and Bear Stearns, Adams brings more than 25 years of experience to the role, where he will oversee the company’s financial strategy and future mergers and acquisitions.
NASHVILLE, TN

