RADical Days returns with free admission to several Pittsburgh attractions

Flowers blooming at the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens in Pittsburgh.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — RADical Days, a longstanding tradition of free events and activities for people of all ages across Allegheny County, returns in 2021 with a “welcome back” for many organizations who are just beginning to reopen their doors following pandemic closures.

The event began on Sept. 9 and will run until Oct. 10, with admission days at some of the region’s most popular attractions including the Carnegie Museums, the National Aviary, Heinz History Center, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Mattress Factory, The Frick Pittsburgh, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Botanic Garden, and more.

More than 60 organizations are participating and the full schedule can be found at RADworkshere.org.

RADical Days began in 2002 as a “thank you” to taxpayers with a weekend of free events from organizations that received support from the Allegheny Regional Asset District (RAD). It has grown into nearly 60 free events, programs, and activities over the span of an entire month.

Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, most organizations participating in RADical Days are requiring advanced reservations and/or have capacity limits. Other safety measures may include mask requirements, proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test. Each organization has its own policies and procedures, and patrons are encouraged to educate themselves and decide whether to participate based on their own level of comfort. As safety protocols continue to evolve, please check each organization’s website to ensure compliance with their policies before attending their RADical Days events.

©2021 Cox Media Group