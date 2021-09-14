CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZeLUS Beer Expands into Tennessee

Cover picture for the articleMEDFIELD, MA – ZeLUS Beer Company continues its expansion into new states. The New England based brewer famous for its active lifestyle beer goes multi-regional and launches in Tennessee this week with distributor Best Brands Inc.. This follows successful launches in Maryland and Pennsylvania in the past couple of months. The other states it sells in are Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut. ZeLUS is actively looking for additional states in which to distribute and hopes to make further announcements in the next few months.

