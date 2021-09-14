Kioxia Introduces PCIe 4.0 Storage Class Memory SSDs
TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2021 — Low latency, high endurance Storage Class Memory (SCM) is coming to KIOXIA NVMe SSDs. Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, is now sampling its KIOXIA FL6 Series enterprise NVMe SCM SSDs. Featuring Kioxia’s SCM solution, XL-FLASH, the dual-port and PCIe 4.0-compliant KIOXIA FL6 Series SSDs bridge the gap between DRAM and TLC-based drives, making them well-suited to latency-sensitive use cases such as caching layer, tiering and write logging.www.hpcwire.com
