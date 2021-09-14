CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Louis Blues prospect robbed at gunpoint near Arch

By Sam Masterson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues say one of its players is safe after he was robbed at gunpoint while on the Gateway Arch grounds in downtown Monday night. “The St. Louis Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place on the Arch grounds early Monday evening involving one of our organization’s prospects. Our player, who is in St. Louis for our rookie camp, is safe as local authorities work to apprehend the suspect. We will have no further comment at this time.”

