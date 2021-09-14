CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atos to Create Center of Excellence to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Financial Services Industry

PARIS and ARMONK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 — Atos and IBM today announced plans to further expand their global relationship to help banks and insurance companies address their increased security and regulatory compliance demands when moving their workloads and applications to the cloud. With the goal of helping companies modernize to meet consumer demand, Atos and IBM intend to support financial services clients through the creation of a new Atos Cloud Center of Excellence.

The 4 Tiers of Digital Transformation

It’s easy to acknowledge the game-changing role digital technologies are playing in the modern economy. The challenge, to which most companies have yet to rise, is figuring out how to fully capture the different kinds of value that these technologies offer. Developing a strategy for digital transformation that fully leverages this value is also not easy. Without a comprehensive assessment of what digital technologies can offer, firms tend to assume that any application of modern digital technologies will lead to a digital transformation. Consequently, many of them make ad-hoc business decisions about the use of digital technologies and end up struggling even to maintain competitive parity, despite substantial investments.
TECHNOLOGY
HPCwire

Goldman Sachs, QC Ware and IonQ Demonstrate Quantum Algorithms Proof-of-Concept for Financial Services

PALO ALTO, Calif. & COLLEGE PARK, Md., Sept. 21, 2021 — Goldman Sachs, QC Ware and IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”) today announced a significant step forward in the real-world application of quantum computing for the financial services industry. Specifically, a new research paper shows how IonQ’s quantum computers are now powerful enough to demonstrate a state-of-the-art quantum algorithm from Goldman Sachs and QC Ware that could one day speed up Monte Carlo simulations. These simulations are key for problem solving in many industries, including finance, telecommunications, robotics, climate science, and drug discovery.
PALO ALTO, CA
HPCwire

Altair Names TrueInsight to Altair Channel Partner Program

TROY, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 — Altair, a global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, signed a new channel partner agreement with TrueInsight, based in Sandy, UT. TrueInsight will exclusively offer Altair’s simulation, data analytics, and AI software solutions. With deep roots in structural, manufacturing, and electromagnetics analysis, TrueInsight will...
TROY, MI
International Business Times

Trading Up To A Quantum-Powered Financial Services Industry

Quantum computing is no longer a theoretical marvel – it’s a commercial reality. And industries are exploring how to bring quantum computing into their workflow for the financial services sector, particularly the companies dealing with market risk and uncertainty. From the first transatlantic telegraph cables in the 19th century to...
MARKETS
Insurance Journal

Workers in London’s Financial Services Industry Are Returning to Their Desks in Droves

On the lower floors of HSBC Holdings Plc’s Canary Wharf headquarters, the desks are filling up. Traders, salespeople and close support staff not currently in the office have been told they are expected to be at their workstations on the second to fourth floors of the tower five days a week, according to people familiar with the matter. The only exceptions will be for domestic emergencies and unavoidable family commitments.
ECONOMY
HPCwire

RISC-V Launches the Open Hardware Diversity Alliance

ZURICH, Sept. 20, 2021 – RISC-V International, a global open hardware standards organization, announced the launch of the Open Hardware Diversity Alliance. The global Alliance, created by CHIPS Alliance, OpenPOWER Foundation, RISC-V, and Western Digital, will develop and provide learning and networking programs, mentorship opportunities and inclusive environments across the expansive ecosystem of open hardware. The Alliance will be focused on supporting professional advancement and encouraging equal participation for women and underrepresented individuals in the open hardware community.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Global Utilities Explore Intersection of Digital Transformation and Clean Energy at Industry’s Premier Artificial Intelligence Event: Bidgely Engage Virtual 2021

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2021-- Utilities and energy retailers around the world will come together for the fifth annual Bidgely Engage Virtual 2021 conference, taking place October 5 - 8, to uncover the role of customer-centric artificial intelligence (AI) in achieving organization-wide goals. Utility leaders, industry luminaries and tech experts will discuss trends and best practices shaping the energy sector’s digital transformation as well as tactical strategies for bringing AI applications to life.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HPCwire

Liqid Expands Leadership in Finance, Federal and Public Sector, and Product

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2021 — Liqid, provider of the world’s most comprehensive composable disaggregated infrastructure (CDI) platform, announced today that the company has significantly expanded its leadership in finance, federal channel sales, product management, and more. The expansion of the company’s leadership team includes finance veteran Steve Tucker, who brings more than 30 years of experience to his role as Liqid Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Tucker joins Liqid as the company doubled its staff year-over-year and continues to expand its sales footprint across industry verticals in the public and private sectors. The company continues to grow its federal & public sector channel sales team with new appointments, as well as its product development leadership team to meet the unprecedented demand for industry-leading Liqid Matrix CDI software-based solutions.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

ORock Technologies Joins Open Infrastructure Foundation

RESTON, Va., Sept. 15, 2021 — ORock Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced that it has joined the Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation as the market’s first and only open-source cloud services provider that is FedRAMP-compliant and built on OpenStack.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

TuneIn Hires Digital Media Industry Veteran Stefan Zilch as General Manager for Germany, Positions Company for Global Growth and Acceleration

TuneIn, the world’s leading live streaming audio service, announced that Stefan Zilch has been hired as General Manager for Germany, and has opened the company’s first international office in Berlin, as part of the company’s ongoing global growth initiatives. Zilch has over 20 years of digital media experience and has previously served as Managing Director for both Acast and Spotify. Under Zilch’s leadership, TuneIn will be able to strengthen and form key radio partnerships within Germany, the largest listening market for TuneIn outside the US, enabling the company to leverage and expand its inventory of global content abroad.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Sarov Engineering Center Named Altair Channel Partner for Simulation Solutions

TROY, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 — Altair, a global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, announced that Sarov Engineering Center (SEC) has become an Altair channel partner and will handle the sales and support of Altair’s simulation portfolio in Russia. The collaboration will also include making Altair’s academic program more available to students by engaging further with leading local professors and researchers through SEC.
BUSINESS
HPCwire

Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) Launches an Artificial Intelligence Benchmark (TPCx-AI)

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2021 — The Transaction Processing Performance Council (TPC) today announced the immediate availability of TPCx-AI, the first industry-standard, vendor-neutral benchmark for measuring real-world, end-to-end AI and ML scenarios and data science use cases. TPCx-AI uses a diverse dataset and was specifically designed to be adaptable across a wide range of scale factors.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

DDN and Tintri Launch IntelliFlash High Performance Enterprise NVMe and Hybrid Storage with Built-In AI and Multiprotocol Data Services

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 — DDN, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, and Tintri, a DDN company and the leader in Intelligent Infrastructure solutions, today announced the IntelliFlash N6000 series. This next-generation NVMe-based system optimizes the user experience across all workloads by delivering outstanding performance, eliminating IO contention and enhancing IT efficiencies with autonomous AI-driven operations. DDN and Tintri also introduced higher-capacity IntelliFlash H6000 series hybrid systems that easily scale to multiple petabytes, so customers can flexibly combine both primary and secondary storage – NVMe performance and hybrid cost-efficiency – within a single appliance.
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

ADLINK Launches COM-HPC Server Modules with 80-Core Ampere Altra Arm-based SoCs for Embedded Applications

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 15, 2021 — ADLINK Technology Inc., a global leader in edge computing, introduces the COM-HPC Ampere Altra, the world’s first 80-core COM-HPC server type module that eliminates power-performance limitations. The new server type module targets edge platforms that reliably and predictably process the most compute intensive workloads, eliminating bottlenecks and restrictions typically caused by memory caches and system memory limits on edge devices. The COM-HPC Ampere Altra core is an Ampere Altra SoC (system on a chip) using the Arm Neoverse N1 architecture, providing premium performance within a relatively modest thermal envelope, lower TCO than x86 designs, and significantly lower power consumption.
COMPUTERS
HPCwire

GÉANT Completes Live Network Trial of 800G Transmission on Research and Education Network with Infinera ICE6

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 — Infinera announced that GÉANT, Europe’s leading collaboration on network and related infrastructure and services for research and education, completed a live network trial of 800G transmission on its pan-European production network. Powered by Infinera’s industry-leading ICE6 800G coherent technology on the GX Series Compact Modular Platform, this trial demonstrated the ability of GÉANT’s network to massively increase capacity and scale significant amounts of bandwidth to meet the growing needs of the research community.
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

Deloitte and HighRadius Sign a Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Office of the CFO

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021-- HighRadius, the Artificial Intelligence-powered Order-to-Cash and Treasury Management software leader, and Deloitte today announced a strategic alliance that will streamline the work of the Office of the CFO, using the HighRadius Autonomous Software platform. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005247/en/. Deloitte...
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Snowflake targets financial services with its first industry-specific data cloud

Data warehousing giant Snowflake has announced its first industry-specific data cloud, with a focus on helping the financial services industry collaborate on data across departments while addressing regulatory requirements. Snowflake’s data storage and analytics platform is used by businesses such as HubSpot and Office Depot to query and extract insights...
ECONOMY

