Hancock Whitney Pledges $100K-plus to Hurricane Ida Relief in Terrebonne, Lafourche Parishes
In two areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ida, Hancock Whitney is hoping to make a difference with donations totaling more than $100,000 to nine organizations providing relief and recovery support throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. The 122-year-old bank is also continuing on-the-ground, grassroots efforts to get critical supplies such as ice, water, and hot meals to people who live and work in those Southeast Louisiana parishes.www.houmatimes.com
Comments / 0