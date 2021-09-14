CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Hancock Whitney Pledges $100K-plus to Hurricane Ida Relief in Terrebonne, Lafourche Parishes

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn two areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ida, Hancock Whitney is hoping to make a difference with donations totaling more than $100,000 to nine organizations providing relief and recovery support throughout Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes. The 122-year-old bank is also continuing on-the-ground, grassroots efforts to get critical supplies such as ice, water, and hot meals to people who live and work in those Southeast Louisiana parishes.

