Michael Jordan is taking an advisory role with Sportradar and increasing his investment in the newly public sports data company. The NBA legend and Charlotte Hornets owner will become a special adviser to the Sportradar board of directors, according to a release from the company. He will also increase his equity in the company, which he has held since 2015. Though financial details weren’t released, Jordan had less than 5% of the company, per SEC filings from earlier this month. “Not only is Michael Jordan one of the most iconic sports figures of all time, but he is a legendary leader who believes...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO