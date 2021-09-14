CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Donovan files lawsuit against fossil fuel companies

vermontbiz.com
 7 days ago

Lawsuit Alleges Exxon, Shell, Sunoco, CITGO Misled Vermonters About Fossil Fuels and Climate. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan announced today that his office has filed a major consumer protection lawsuit(link is external) against fossil fuel companies for deceptive and unfair practices. The lawsuit alleges past and ongoing violations of Vermont’s Consumer Protection Act for concealing crucial information and disseminating misleading statements and advertising about fossil fuels and climate change. The lawsuit names as defendants Exxon Mobil Corporation, Shell Oil Company, Sunoco LP, CITGO Petroleum Corporation, and related companies.

