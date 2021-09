Diehard fans often talk about how this media outlet or that broadcaster hates their team. Spoiler alert: It's never true. ESPN ... why do you despise Houston so much that you dedicated 40 minutes of your four-part 30 for 30 documentary - Once Upon a Time in Queens - to the 1986 Mets beating the Astros in an excruciating six games in the National League Championship Series? Yeah, it was one of the greatest postseason series in the sports history. Of course, it would be impossible to tell the story of that Mets team without including them narrowly escaping Houston with the National League pennant.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO