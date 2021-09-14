A new season dawns for concert series
The Chatham Concert Series is back for a full season of performances running October through April. Internationally acclaimed pianist and Virginia native Harold Brown will return to Chatham to perform with violinist Kevin Matheson at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The Chatham Concert Series will kick off its 14th season at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with two of the most famous works written for violin and piano: Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” and Brahms masterful “Sonata No. 3 in D Minor.”www.yourgv.com
Comments / 0