Chatham, VA

A new season dawns for concert series

By Special to The Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chatham Concert Series is back for a full season of performances running October through April. Internationally acclaimed pianist and Virginia native Harold Brown will return to Chatham to perform with violinist Kevin Matheson at 3 p.m. Oct. 24. The Chatham Concert Series will kick off its 14th season at Emmanuel Episcopal Church with two of the most famous works written for violin and piano: Beethoven’s “Spring Sonata” and Brahms masterful “Sonata No. 3 in D Minor.”

