Hamilton County, OH

Commentary: GOP Legislative Map Is 'More Of The Same' Just With 'Shapes Not Seen In Nature'

By 91.7 WVXU
wvxu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepublicans in the Statehouse have known since November 2015 that, this time, the rules for drawing new Ohio House and Senate district lines would be different. In November 2015, 71% of Ohioans who went to the polls voted for Issue 1, a constitutional amendment aimed at taking much of the partisan gamesmanship out of the legislative map-making process. It set rules for both political parties that were supposed to make the partisan make-up of the Ohio General Assembly more closely match the actual partisan voting patterns.

