Ryan Reynolds Sends Heartfelt Message To Fan With Cancer
Ryan Reynolds took a moment to reach out to a fan with Cancer this weekend. Julie Rohr got diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in 2015. That rare variant of cancer grows in specific smooth muscle types. She told her family and friends that she was beginning hospice care last week. Well, Twitter stepped in and decided to shower Rohr with positive messages. Dan Levy from Schitt's Creek decided to help cheer up the Edmonton resident and other Canadian celebrities decided to follow suit. Reynolds heard about what was happening with her situation and wanted to drop a quick helpful message during a time of uncertainty. This isn't the first time the Deadpool star has reached out to someone going through a harrowing ordeal on social media. (It probably won't be the last time either.) Fans seemed to love the idea of these stars doing their best to help make the days in hospice a little brighter.comicbook.com
