Ryan Reynolds Sends Heartfelt Message To Fan With Cancer

Marvel is currently having a very successful television run as their fourth series of the year, What If..., drops new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were all well-received by fans, but there are still many Marvel TV shows that never got off the ground. On such series was Marvel's New Warriors, a live-action show that was planned for Freeform, but was ultimately canceled by the network and unable to find a home elsewhere. While the show's fate was initially decided all back in 2019, many fans are still hoping to see it resurrected. Yesterday, series creator Kevin Biegel took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at the costume for Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub), and Marvel fans were pretty mad they never got to see the show. Since breaking the Internet with the New Warriors content, Biegel has returned to Twitter to hilariously blame Ryan Reynolds for the "leaks."

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO