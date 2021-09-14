CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Sends Heartfelt Message To Fan With Cancer

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Reynolds took a moment to reach out to a fan with Cancer this weekend. Julie Rohr got diagnosed with Leiomyosarcoma in 2015. That rare variant of cancer grows in specific smooth muscle types. She told her family and friends that she was beginning hospice care last week. Well, Twitter stepped in and decided to shower Rohr with positive messages. Dan Levy from Schitt's Creek decided to help cheer up the Edmonton resident and other Canadian celebrities decided to follow suit. Reynolds heard about what was happening with her situation and wanted to drop a quick helpful message during a time of uncertainty. This isn't the first time the Deadpool star has reached out to someone going through a harrowing ordeal on social media. (It probably won't be the last time either.) Fans seemed to love the idea of these stars doing their best to help make the days in hospice a little brighter.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Latest 'Rage' Photo Is a Must See

Ryan Reynolds is currently enjoying major success for his latest film, Free Guy, and the wisecracking A-lister has decided to add another weapon to his charm arsenal: a puppy. Reynolds shared an adorable photo on Instagram where he is cradling a golden retriever puppy while sitting cross-legged on a trampoline. "I don't know where rage like this comes from," Reynolds quipped in the caption of the cozy scene.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Warriors Writer Blames Ryan Reynolds For Leaks

Marvel is currently having a very successful television run as their fourth series of the year, What If..., drops new episodes on Disney+ every Wednesday. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki were all well-received by fans, but there are still many Marvel TV shows that never got off the ground. On such series was Marvel's New Warriors, a live-action show that was planned for Freeform, but was ultimately canceled by the network and unable to find a home elsewhere. While the show's fate was initially decided all back in 2019, many fans are still hoping to see it resurrected. Yesterday, series creator Kevin Biegel took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes look at the costume for Doreen Green/Squirrel Girl (Milana Vayntrub), and Marvel fans were pretty mad they never got to see the show. Since breaking the Internet with the New Warriors content, Biegel has returned to Twitter to hilariously blame Ryan Reynolds for the "leaks."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Ryan Reynolds Movie Leaving Netflix

Ryan Reynolds has been at the center of some noteworthy or fan-favorite blockbusters over the years, ranging from his more comedic work in The Proposal and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu to his action-packed fare in Free Guy and Deadpool. This weekend, one of Reynolds' under-the-radar — but still beloved — movies will no longer be available on Netflix. Turbo, the 2013 DreamWorks film with a star-studded voice cast led by Reynolds, will be leaving the popular streaming service on Saturday, September 11th.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Hugh Jackman Sends Special Message to Supportive Fans Following His Dad's Passing

After making the announcement of his father's passing, Hugh Jackman has noticeably been absent from social media for a few days, and even his sparring partner Ryan Reynolds has been holding back from trading insults with his buddy as Jackman had some quiet time during an obviously emotional period for the Wolverine star. However, he returned to his accounts today to thank his fans for the huge outpouring of support that he received over the weekend and to raise a toast to his late dad.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Ryan Reynolds
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Responds to Gerard Butler's Shady Comment About His Movies

Watch: Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo. Even outside of Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds knows just how to play the game. Just a little over a week after Gerard Butler admitted in an interview with UNILAD that he hasn't watched any of Reynolds' flicks, the Deadpool star responded with a small bit of disbelief.
MOVIES
Turnto10.com

Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell film holiday musical in Boston

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell were spotted in Boston filming a musical comedy. They will be joined by Octavia Spencer in "Spirited." It is a musical version of the Charles Dickens classic "A Christmas Carol." An Instagram user posted a video of the set and the actors in costume for...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Ryan Reynolds, can you help with this one?

We’re looking for letters! Send your relationship question to loveletters@globe.com or fill out this form. Q. I am a student at a small liberal arts college and I have a small crush on someone I like to call the “Ryan Reynolds” of our campus. He is sweet and genuine, but also tall with really nice shoulders. He is a soccer player, an international student (yes, he does have a beautiful, beautiful accent), in a few leadership positions on campus, musically talented, and always has a smile. Everyone loves him. And you know how straight men have this thing for Ryan Reynolds? Same applies.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Friendship#Schitt S Creek#Canadian#Deadpool#Julierohryeg#Marvel
realitytitbit.com

What is Love and Hip Hop star Safaree Samuel's net worth?

VH1’s Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta is currently in its tenth season. The reality show welcomed Safaree to the main cast mix in 2020 and now fans want to know more about the rapper. Joined on the show by his wife, Erica Mena and their unborn child that they are...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter and Francie Frane Officially Married After Vowing to Honor Late Spouses in Vow

Duane Chapman and his fiancee reportedly tied the knot on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado, two years after his wife Beth Chapman and her husband Bob died of cancer. AceShowbiz - Duane Chapman is officially a married man again, two years after Beth Chapman died of cancer. The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star reportedly tied the knot with his fiancee Francie Frane on Thursday, September 2 in Colorado.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Wedding: Photos Leak From Nuptials to Francie Frane

On Thursday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman said "I do" again as he married Francie Frane. The ceremony took place in Colorado Springs at an estate called The Pinery At the Hill. Days after exchanging vows, TMZ has released photos from the pair's wedding day, giving fans their first look at the newly married couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
POPSUGAR

Even Lori Harvey's "Casual" Date Night Outfit Is Chic as Hell

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan continue to raise the bar for date-night style. On August 21, the couple took an outing to Craig's restaurant in West Hollywood and kept their outfits casual — or rather, as casual as things can be when you're Lori and Michael. We're always wowed by their elevated fashion, and these evening looks are no exception.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

Dancing With The Stars' Peta Murgatroyd Shares Emotional Response To Death Of Serge Onik

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd is a fan-favorite and two-time winner of the popular series, but she recently had some news to share that was far sadder than usual. Choreographer Serge Onik, who worked with Murgatroyd and was clearly a very good friend, passed away, and she paid tribute to him with a response that was as touching as it was emotional.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy