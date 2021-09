The Edmonton Oilers made several offseason moves to bring in many new faces in the hopes of adding depth and balancing their attack. General manager Ken Holland is well aware that his franchise center needed help on his left wing and was an area that needed improvement. He also knew he needed to change the culture of his forward group and has tinkered with the bottom-six of his lineup as well. With training camp just around the corner, the battle for positioning will begin, and head coach Dave Tippett will need to start deciphering which players have the best chemistry and where each player slots into the team’s lineup to make the team most effective come puck drop.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO