Syracuse commits $1.3M of federal stimulus to jobs training program, COPS cameras

On Sept. 14, I spoke at the village of Manlius board meeting to present a petition with 560 signatures (”After 1 CNY village says no to pot sales, residents push back for a public vote,” Sept. 14, 2021). This petition simply requests that the board allow residents to vote on whether retail marijuana sales will be allowed in the village. As a mostly one-man effort, I had the pleasure of speaking to only about 850 out of 3,250 village electors. At the last board meeting, the board suggested that they would reconsider putting the decision to a vote if there was “a significant number of village residents” in support, though they never defined this with a number despite multiple requests from me. The board made it clear, this was a bold-faced lie, and no number of signatures would have changed their decision. In fact, the board hasn’t even bothered to download the email file of signatures I sent them prior to the meeting.

MANLIUS, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO