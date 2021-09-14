CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse commits $1.3M of federal stimulus to jobs training program, COPS cameras

By Megan Craig
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Syracuse, N.Y. — The city will use federal stimulus funds to offer specialized training to unemployed and underemployed Syracuse residents. The Common Council agreed Monday to spend more than $1.3 million in stimulus money on two initiatives: $824,000 for the workforce programs and just under $500,000 for new COPS cameras throughout the city.

www.syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

New York wrestles with $9 billion in unemployment debt

Albany, N.Y. — New York’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund has roughly $9 billion in debt, more than double what the state took four years to repay following the Great Recession that ended in 2009. The state comptroller’s office has offered a detailed plan of how to address the historic debt...
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Federal lawsuit challenges New York’s mask mandate in schools

Albany, N.Y. — A group of parents who oppose New York’s regulations requiring children to wear masks in schools and on buses filed a federal lawsuit Monday against state health Commissioner Howard Zucker, asserting the rules are a violation of their children’s First Amendment rights and causing them physical, psychological and sociological harm.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY agencies must submit transparency improvements

On Monday morning, two senior aides to Gov. Kathy Hochul sent a memo to all state agency heads directing them to submit plans on how to improve their agency’s transparency policies. Hochul is seeking, among other measures, to speed up agencies’ handling of Freedom of Information Law requests, which under...
POLITICS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
Syracuse.com

Hochul: Power lines in the Hudson River will feed NYC

Albany, N.Y. —State officials on Monday named two competing bidders as the winners in a long-awaited search for companies that can bring clean power to New York City — with both saying they will bury their transmission lines under the Hudson River. The state Energy Research and Development Authority awarded...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Will the next mayor keep Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner?

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner is the leader of one of the city’s largest and most public-facing departments. Hired out of a chief position in Little Rock, Arkansas, after a yearlong national search, he controls an annual budget of nearly $48 million. Since he took the reins in 2018, he has been involved in several change-focused initiatives affecting the officers who report to him, including the department’s twice-rewritten use of force policy.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Manlius hasn’t heard the last from cannabis community (Your Letters)

On Sept. 14, I spoke at the village of Manlius board meeting to present a petition with 560 signatures (”After 1 CNY village says no to pot sales, residents push back for a public vote,” Sept. 14, 2021). This petition simply requests that the board allow residents to vote on whether retail marijuana sales will be allowed in the village. As a mostly one-man effort, I had the pleasure of speaking to only about 850 out of 3,250 village electors. At the last board meeting, the board suggested that they would reconsider putting the decision to a vote if there was “a significant number of village residents” in support, though they never defined this with a number despite multiple requests from me. The board made it clear, this was a bold-faced lie, and no number of signatures would have changed their decision. In fact, the board hasn’t even bothered to download the email file of signatures I sent them prior to the meeting.
MANLIUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Several CNY school districts tell mom and dad to stay home as parent open houses go virtual

Several of Onondaga County’s largest school districts are telling parents to stay home after deciding to conduct in-person parent events virtually. Among the districts are Syracuse City School District, North Syracuse and Central Square, along with Jordan-Elbridge and some open houses in West Genesee and Jamesville-DeWitt. Others are considering making the change.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
