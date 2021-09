Annsville, N.Y. – An Oneida County man who was fatally shot in the face by his younger brother was also stabbed by his older brother after the shooting, troopers said. Around 12 p.m. Friday, Matthew E. Westcott, 27, and, James E. Westcott, 30, were engaged in a verbal argument, according to a news release issued by state police. The brothers both lived at 3664 State Route 69 in the town of Annsville.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO