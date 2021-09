Lehigh Valley Justice Institute (LVJI) is excited to host our Inaugural Fundraising Event on October 13, 2021. This event will celebrate the 1st anniversary of our work to develop a reimagined criminal justice system that is equitable and fair for all communities. The Institute is an outgrowth of the Color of Justice movement, which was working to bring attention to local criminal justice issues. LVJI employs a unique academic-level approach to criminal justice reform focused on Lehigh and Northampton Counties. There was a clear need for an academic level institute to conduct data-driven research on the various processes of the criminal justice system and their effect on our communities; a need spurred by the George Floyd protests of 2020 that brought to the forefront a well overdue social awakening for racial justice. These are critical issues that have consequences for so many.

