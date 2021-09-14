CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-14 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1141 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Harvey, Timberlane, Marrero, Chalmette, Belle Chasse, Metairie, Avondale, Jefferson, Gretna, Westwego, Terrytown, Arabi, Woodmere, Bridge City, Estelle, Elmwood and Lakefront Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 227 and 245. Interstate 510 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

#Flash Flood Warning#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#St Bernard#Interstates Interstate 10

